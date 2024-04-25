Celebs

Sonakshi Sinha shares ‘magical’ photographs from ‘Heeramandi’ premiere night

The photos feature her with her mother, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rekha, Sanjeeda and Richa
Sonakshi Sinha took the retro way and posted some glimpses of the magical premiere night of Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series which is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 1, stars Sonakshi as one of the leads along with Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Aditi Rao Hydari. The series also features Shekhar Suman, Adhyan Suman, and Fardeen Khan, who will be making his comeback with the project.

Sonakshi who plays the role of the courtesan Fareedan in the epic period drama set in Lahore against the backdrop of the independence struggle took to her social media and posted a carousel of pictures. Interestingly most of the snaps were black and white.

She captioned the post, “What a MAGICAL night!! Too many emotions, too many people, too much love, too many memories all that came to life on screen yesterday at the grand premier of #HeeraMandi … Thank you Sanjay sir for making me your Fareedan…So honored to share this moment with my stellar co actors and the entire team that toiled day and night to create this magic!!!...It’s happening guys!!! #heeramandionnetflix MAY 1.”

In the photographs, Sonakshi can be seen sharing a light moment with Sanjay and one with her mother in frame too. The OG diamond of the industry, Rekha who graced the premiere was also be seen in the photos, chatting with other lead cast members including Sanjeeda and Richa.

Heermandi will premiere on Netflix from May 1

