'Deva' actor Pavail Gulati on his off-screen bond with Shahid Kapoor

Pavail Gulati who is currently shooting for Deva with Shahid Kapoor is making headlines for his on-screen bromance with the latter. The actor who is commended for his roles in Thappad and Dobara will be seen alongside Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva.
Amidst hectic shooting schedules the two actors have formed a close bond which would also be reflected on–screen. Gulati mentions, “Working alongside Shahid has been an absolute delight. We've found common ground in our shared interests, particularly in fitness and health-related discussions. It's incredible to collaborate with someone who not only shares similar passions but also brings immense dedication to the craft. Our journey on the sets of Deva has been incredibly fulfilling.”
Pavail steps into the shoes of a cop in the movie and his role is anticipated to be filled with intensity and depth. Shahid too plays the role of a cop and their "jugalbandi" has already raised curiosity in the hearts of the audience. The duo’s off-screen bonding about fitness and health finds reflection in their on-screen camaraderie.
Gulati further reveals, “Beyond our individual roles, Shahid's warmth and dedication have made every moment on the set memorable. We've developed a bond that extends beyond the confines of the screen, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with him on Deva."
Deva is a blend of action, drama and suspense woven seamlessly in the narrative. It is a tale of courage and conviction and is expected to hit the theatres soon.