'Deva' actor Pavail Gulati on his off-screen bond with Shahid Kapoor

Amidst hectic shooting schedules the two actors have formed a close bond which would also be reflected on–screen. Gulati mentions, “Working alongside Shahid has been an absolute delight. We've found common ground in our shared interests, particularly in fitness and health-related discussions. It's incredible to collaborate with someone who not only shares similar passions but also brings immense dedication to the craft. Our journey on the sets of Deva has been incredibly fulfilling.”