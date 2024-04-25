‘Lies are a deal-breaker for me,’ says Anusha Dandekar
We have known her as a VJ on MTV, setting hearts on fire every time she came on the screen to present a ‘style check’, much before we saw her judging MTV Supermodel of the Year. From someone who stepped in to fill in Malaika Arora’s shoes (Malaika was hosting MTV Style Check before she went on a maternity leave) to making her own mark in the entertainment industry, and also launching her own beauty brand, Anusha Dandekar has come a long way. She is not just a fashionista in her own right, but also someone who never shies away from speaking her mind.
Anusha recently hosted Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival, in Bhubaneshwar and Pune, and we got a chance to speak to her.
Excerpts:
Let’s start with what’s your mantra in life considering you are so many things in one — actor, singer, fashionista... How do you juggle everything?
It’s like being a kid in a candy store, once you enjoy all of it, it doesn’t make it hard to choose. It actually keeps your life interesting and less boring.
Tell us what fashion means to you and do you believe in following trends?
There are so many things that will inspire people, on Instagram or any other social media platform. But I always believe you have to learn to switch it up for you and your body type, your skin tone and so on and so forth. I also believe in being a mood dresser, so it depends on my mood and I think I’ve said this for 20 years! I’ve stayed true to dressing according to my mood and vibe of the day, whether it’s a girly or tomboyish vibe, unapologetically.
As a woman in the industry which is quite demanding, how do you navigate your way through the struggles and keep your cool?
There have been difficult situations for many, but for me, in my mindset, I always want to believe that I am an equal. I have equal talent. I have an equal place here. And when you come with that mindset, then you’re undeniable.
What are some of the projects that are keeping you busy these days?
I just finished a Marathi film called Juna Furniture, which is now releasing, and I am really excited! I am also working on a new brand right now, but I can’t tell you much about it.
Moving on to skin, please share some tips that make you look so gorgeous all the time.
Thank you very much. Well, my brand BrownSkin Beauty has been very helpful because I got to help create the really important ingredients. Also honestly, I just started going to an incredible dermatologist, Dr Bhagyashree at Dermavilla, in Thane. She has really changed the game for me. The filter-free culture that I started with my beauty brand, is like owning and embracing your natural beauty without feeling the need for heavy makeup. I’m not a big makeup person, so to be confident in your skin without makeup is a huge thing, thanks to my brand and my doctor.
If you could choose a celebrity you would like to date, who would that be?
He is really good-looking! He’s married and has lots of kids, but if he wasn’t any of those, David Beckham.
For you, is texting easy or a conversation simpler?
Texts can be very misconstrued. You don’t know people’s tone of voice, so either use emojis at the end of a sentence to create the atmosphere and emotion or just call them. Let’s avoid the drama, please!
What attracts you in a man?
Honesty, it’s really unfair to say but “confidence”. Everybody needs to have confidence, just being able to communicate honestly, that's a beautiful quality. Let’s avoid assuming that when we choose to communicate honestly, we’re just having a dramatic moment, how about refrain saying that?
What’s a deal-breaker for you?
Lies and being unfaithful. Just be honest about things and then move on.
If you were to get married, what would you choose to wear?
I don’t know. It changes every day. So lucky that I haven’t been married yet. We haven’t settled on a gown yet (laughs).
Juna Furniture releases on April 26.
