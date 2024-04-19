Malaika Arora sets social media on fire in a stunning white bodycon dress

Malaika Arora is a fashion assassin, taking down trends. With time, the actor just keeps getting more stylish! The fashion queen rocks everything from jumpsuits to gowns and her social media is full of amazing outfit ideas. Her latest white dress is stunning, simple and elegant, like something out of a dream. The actor shared portraits from her photoshoot on her Instagram handle, with the caption “Summer whites”.
In the post, Malaika looked breathtaking in a long, plain, white bodycon gown. The white outfit hails from the brand Club L London, costing INR 6,300 approximately. She was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who has collaborated with the artiste on many occasions in the past.
The bodycon dress allowed Malaika to accentuate her flawless toned physique and had a cut-out neckline with a long sleeve. It also boasted a backless design with a long skirt flowy floor-sweeping skirt with a hem like a fishtail.
To complement the look, she went very minimal on accessories and glam. For makeup, she chose to go dewy with gloss and eyeshadow. For accessories, she opted for high-fashion jewellery by Zevar King, adorning their earrings and rings.
Malaika recently took part in Arhaan Khan’s new vodcast, Dumb biriyani. She was featured in the second episode and snippets from the show are going viral, as the mom and son duo sat together for an interview opening up about their personal lives.