Inspired by seahorses, this new collection celebrates the sweet life

Fashion designer Nachiket Barve’s love for everything fashionable is visible in the pieces he makes, the designs he chooses, the colours he adds and the style they evoke. As someone who is known for challenging pre-existing norms and making fashion relevant to women irrespective of race, age, size or body type, Nachiket has proved his philosophy once again with his latest collection La Dolce Vita, which was recently launched at the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion NXT Festival in Bhubaneswar, where we got a chance to talk to the designer.

What is the idea behind La Dolce Vita?

I’ve always been inspired by bold contemporary renditions of Indian craft, so you’ll see a lot of my signature bold elements in this collection. There is a lot of very intricate appliqué and cutwork, which is very time-consuming, highly specialised and has to be done by teams which have been trained for years to do this. You’ll also see a very extensive menswear capsule, which we’re doing for the first time.

So, this collection is different because of the menswear capsule?

I don’t think we’ve ever gone so monochromatic and showcase an extensive menswear capsule. There’s a more gender fluid kind of approach to both menswear and womenswear. This collection is bolder. There is more of a silhouette innovation, and use of newer materials; for example, fabrics which are odour proof and require less dry cleaning. La Dolce Vita is about embellishments, which are lighter but look really ornate. And for girls who find it difficult to drape a sari, we have easy-to-wear concept saris, or the sculpture saris.