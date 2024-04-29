Jon Bon Jovi says he wasn't quite impressed with 'Livin' on a Prayer' after writing the song

Livin' on a Prayer is one of the most popular and loved songs of the iconic American singer, songwriter and guitarist, but the creator Jon Bon Jovi says that he wasn't quite impressed with the song initially.

The 62-year-old rock icon recently opened up about his four-decades-long career and recalled that he didn't initially connect with the band's chart-topping 1986 hit, reports a magazine.

"It wasn't that I didn't want to record it, but I wasn't all that impressed on the day that we wrote it." Upon writing the song, "it was the simple chord progression, the melodies and the lyrics" at first. "But the bass line came to life in the demo studio, when we took it back to the band and worked it up," recalled the Grammy winner. "That's how it became what it is".