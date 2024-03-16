Global pop star Jon Bon Jovi teases new unfiltered documentary

Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi has shared that his upcoming documentary will be a totally unfiltered production.

The new docu-series is titled Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story, as per a media source.

The singer told another source, "I didn’t want a puff piece if we were going to do a film of this magnitude”.

Thank You, Good Night — which is a four-part series — also explores Richie Sambora's exit from the band.