Nargis Fakhri recalls how she felt shooting for her first song 'Hawaa Hawaa'

The actress has impressed the audience with her dance moves in songs like Yaar Naa Miley, Galat Baat Hai, and Oye Oye. However, the first is always special and challenging, as Nargis shared, "I remember my first instance of dancing on screen was with Rockstar for the song Hawaa Hawaa, and it remains incredibly special."

Recalling the nerves she felt on set, Nargis said, "I was a wreck on the set as I was so nervous, but once the music started playing, I couldn't stop my feet from tapping. It was a big thing and so exciting as well! I hope to do it more often on screen."