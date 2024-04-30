Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share nostalgic pictures on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary

From Amar Akbar Anthony to Sharmaji Namkeen, actor Rishi Kapoor proved his versatility by taking on a plethora of roles. The award-winning actor, who passed away in 2020, is still fondly remembered for his stellar performances. As of today, it has been four years since his demise and his family took to social media to share some sweet memories.
Neetu Kapoor’s post is a picture of the couple striking a pose for the camera. “4 years. For us life can never be the same without you,” the actress wrote.
She also shared stories that featured happy pictures of the couple through the years. Rishi’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to her Instagram story to post a throwback picture of her alongside her father. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day,” she captioned it. The heartwarming picture is from Riddhima’s childhood, featuring a young and dashing Rishi.
Riddhima’s husband and entrepreneur Bharat Sahni also shared a picture of what seems to be a family dinner with his wife, Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. “Thank you for all the memories. We miss you,” he wrote.
Rishi passed away at the age of 67, after battling with cancer for two years. Fans and artistes from the industry have been flooding social media with messages remembering the star and acknowledging his contribution to Bollywood. No matter how many years pass, Rishi Kapoor’s legacy is one that will never be forgotten.