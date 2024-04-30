Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share nostalgic pictures on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary

She also shared stories that featured happy pictures of the couple through the years. Rishi’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to her Instagram story to post a throwback picture of her alongside her father. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day,” she captioned it. The heartwarming picture is from Riddhima’s childhood, featuring a young and dashing Rishi.

Riddhima’s husband and entrepreneur Bharat Sahni also shared a picture of what seems to be a family dinner with his wife, Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. “Thank you for all the memories. We miss you,” he wrote.

Rishi passed away at the age of 67, after battling with cancer for two years. Fans and artistes from the industry have been flooding social media with messages remembering the star and acknowledging his contribution to Bollywood. No matter how many years pass, Rishi Kapoor’s legacy is one that will never be forgotten.