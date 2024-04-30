Zakir Khan relates at 'many levels' with his role in 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare'

Comedian and actor Zakir Khan, who is back as Ronny in the third season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, has opened up on the reliability factor with his character, sharing that there are quite a few similarities between the real and reel personalities.

Reflecting on his character, Zakir shared, "If I had to describe Ronny's character in one line, it would be 'his intention is right, but his methods are wrong'. He tries to balance out these two aspects, and his journey has revolved around this balance throughout the past two seasons."