Kriti Sanon escapes to Greece for a birthday vacation

As Kriti continues to share glimpses of her Greek adventure, it’s clear that the actress is making the most of her break, soaking in the beauty of Greece, and creating memories with her loved ones. This getaway is undoubtedly the perfect way for the actress to unwind after her birthday and gear up for her upcoming projects. Kriti, known for her work in movies like Mimi and Luka Chuppi, will be next seen in Do Patti alongside Kajol slated to release on Netflix this year.