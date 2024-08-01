Kriti Sanon escapes to Greece for a birthday vacation

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is making the most of her birthday celebrations with a dreamy vacation in Greece. The actress, who recently turned 34 on July 27, decided to unwind with her sister, Nupur Sanon, and a close group of friends.
In a recent Instagram post, Kriti shared a glimpse of her relaxing holiday. The photos show the actress soaking up the sun against the stunning backdrop of Greece’s azure waters and picturesque landscapes. Dressed in chic summer outfits, Kriti looks every bit the relaxed tourist. The Instagram carousel also features snapshots of her enjoying some quality time with her sister and friends, exploring the scenic spots. The two who shared beachside photos from their trip together where the Sanon sisters flaunted their white temporary tattoos.
Fans and followers have flooded her post with comments, admiring her laid-back style and expressing envy at her idyllic vacation.
As Kriti continues to share glimpses of her Greek adventure, it’s clear that the actress is making the most of her break, soaking in the beauty of Greece, and creating memories with her loved ones. This getaway is undoubtedly the perfect way for the actress to unwind after her birthday and gear up for her upcoming projects. Kriti, known for her work in movies like Mimi and Luka Chuppi, will be next seen in Do Patti alongside Kajol slated to release on Netflix this year.