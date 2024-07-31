Huma Qureshi shares birthday celebration pics with 'best family'
Actress Huma Qureshi, who recently turned 38, has shared a peek into her birthday celebrations with her 'best family', which includes her brother Saqib Saleem, actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa.
Huma celebrated her 38th birthday on July 28, and recently she shared celebratory birthday pictures on her Instagram account, where she has 8.3 million followers.
The selfies feature Huma in a black dress, Rajkummar in a blue T-shirt, Patralekhaa in a black tank top and her brother Saqib. The actors are currently holidaying in Europe.
Huma captioned the post as, "Blessed with the best #mafamily... only remember laughing and singing the whole trip... #love #family #friends #blessed.. Thank you all for making it sooo special."
On the work front, Huma was last seen in the biopic Tarla, which is based on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. It features Huma in the titular role and is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.
She also featured as Madness ki Malkin in the comedy show Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge. Huma will next be seen in comedy film Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla. She also has Pooja Meri Jaan, Gulabi and Bayaan in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Rajkummar was last seen in romantic sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. He next has Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhul Chul Maaf in the kitty.