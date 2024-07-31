Huma Qureshi shares birthday celebration pics with 'best family'

Actress Huma Qureshi, who recently turned 38, has shared a peek into her birthday celebrations with her 'best family', which includes her brother Saqib Saleem, actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa.

Huma celebrated her 38th birthday on July 28, and recently she shared celebratory birthday pictures on her Instagram account, where she has 8.3 million followers.

The selfies feature Huma in a black dress, Rajkummar in a blue T-shirt, Patralekhaa in a black tank top and her brother Saqib. The actors are currently holidaying in Europe.

Huma captioned the post as, "Blessed with the best #mafamily... only remember laughing and singing the whole trip... #love #family #friends #blessed.. Thank you all for making it sooo special."