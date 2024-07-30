Tamannaah Bhatia lauds background dancers of 'Aaj Ki Raat', gives them due credit

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, has lauded the background dancers of her recent hit song Aaj Ki Raat from the upcoming Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2, and expressed her gratitude to them.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the song’s shoot. In the caption, she wrote, "All the boys shot this song relentlessly, commendable. Shooting this bare-chested in 4 degrees, had been nothing less than an extreme sport."

The actress and the dancers shot for the song in a blistering cold on the occasion of her birthday. The song, which is a special number from Stree 2, has been crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar. It is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.