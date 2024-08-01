Trisha reveals the reason behind choosing 'Brinda' for her OTT series debut, premiering on August 2

Trisha Krishnan has revealed why she chose to make her OTT series debut with Brinda. In this highly anticipated project, Trisha takes on the role of a police officer for the first time. She shared that she was immediately captivated by the script sent to her by Surya Manoj Vangala, describing how she was engrossed in the story from the very first chapter while reading it on a flight.

Brinda, which also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, Rakendu Mouli and others, combines elements of drama, crime and mystery to offer a compelling viewing experience. The series features a screenplay by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, with music by Shakthikanth Karthik and production design by Avinash Kolla.