Jamie Oliver reveals he was Brad Pitt’s 40th birthday gift from Jennifer Aniston

Renowned chef Jamie Oliver recently discussed his unique involvement in Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s 40th birthday celebration, which occurred during Pitt's marriage to actress Jennifer Aniston. Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. On a podcast, Oliver shared, “I was actually Brad Pitt’s 40th birthday gift from Jen.” He recounted a humorous anecdote about initially doubting Aniston’s request when she first reached out, saying, “We hung up on her three times because we didn’t believe it was really her. She ended up having to go through her agent to get to my agent.”

Oliver also recalled Aniston’s request, “Would you cook for Brad? He watches you on TiVo.” He agreed enthusiastically, saying, “Absolutely. I’ll do it for love because I love you guys.” The chef went on to mention some of the celebrities he cooked for at the event, including Aniston’s 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox, who portrayed Monica on the popular series. “They’re both wonderful people,” Oliver said about Aniston and Pitt.

Oliver also noted, “I haven’t seen Brad for a while, but I caught up with Jen a couple of weeks ago, and she’s everything you’d hope she’d be and more.” He discussed the pair’s introduction by their managers and their secret dating before their wedding in 2000.

During the podcast, Oliver was promoting his upcoming cookbook, Simply Jamie, set for release in September. Known for his approachable cooking style, Oliver first gained fame with his 1995 TV series The Naked Chef. In 2005, he spearheaded a campaign to improve school food, and in 2008, he opened his first restaurant, Jamie’s Italian, in Oxford.