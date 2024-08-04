Eva Longoria celebrates her mother’s 80th birthday with an intimate lunch

Known for her iconic role as Gabrielle Solis in the television series Desperate Housewives, Longoria has achieved significant success in the entertainment industry. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Tejano parents, the actress has always maintained strong ties to her roots.

Beyond her acting career, Longoria is actively involved in producing and directing projects. Her upcoming Spanish-language adaptation of the television series Call My Agent showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to diverse storytelling.

The actress's celebration of her mother's 80th birthday serves as a reminder of the importance of family and cherished moments. Longoria's genuine affection for her mother shines through in her social media posts, inspiring fans with her heartfelt tribute.