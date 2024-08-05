Abhishek Banerjee opens up about holding a brown belt in Goju-Ryu, the Japanese martial art

Anticipation is building for actor Abhishek Banerjee's latest action film Vedaa, where he stars alongside John Abraham, Sharvari, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Abhishek recently revealed his background in the Japanese martial art of Goju-Ryu, adding an exciting dimension to his role.

Abhishek, who holds a brown belt in Goju-Ryu, aspired to achieve a black belt. However, his father’s frequently transferable job hindered his progress.

In Vedaa, Abhishek's martial arts prowess is evident as he executes intense action scenes with precision. John, a veteran of action films, lauded Abhishek's expertise at the movie's trailer launch in Mumbai, emphasising the actor's adeptness in action choreography.

Abhishek stressed the importance of choreography and timing in action sequences, sharing insights from his own journey. "My father had a transferable job, so I could not finish my entire course. But I have undergone four years of rigorous training in martial arts at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, where my dad was posted at the nuclear power plant. I have trained in Goju-Ryu and hold a brown belt. I couldn’t get the black belt because it required two more years of training, and I wasn't able to complete that," he was quoted as saying.

When discussing the differences between Hollywood and Hindi cinema in action sequences, he remarked, "The moment we try to copy Hollywood in action, we fail miserably because I don’t think we are able to match up to their budgets, design standards, and the kind of VFX that they have. But when we stick to our roots, it gives us an edge that even Hollywood can't come close to."