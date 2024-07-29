Abhishek Banerjee shines as the linchpin in horror comedy multiverse

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his standout role as Jana in the acclaimed horror comedy Stree, has become a central figure in Maddock Films' innovative horror comedy multiverse. This unique cinematic universe, created by Maddock Films and director Amar Kaushik, interweaves the stories of Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, with Abhishek's character serving as the common thread.

Expressing his excitement, the actor said, "I am extremely happy and fascinated by the fact that I am the common link in these films. It's an honor to be part of such an innovative and exciting universe created by Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. Playing Jana has been a fantastic experience, and I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store in Stree 2."