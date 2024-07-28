Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his complex relationship with Rishi Kapoor; says ‘I have never seen the colour of his eyes, I was extremely scared’

In a candid interview, Ranbir Kapoor delved deep into his complex relationship with his late father, Rishi Kapoor. Despite the undeniable love and respect he held for his father, Ranbir admitted to a palpable distance between them, marked by a lack of emotional expression.

Recalling his childhood, Ranbir shared, “I have never seen the colour of his eyes, I was extremely scared,” he confessed. The actor also revealed how he spent countless hours on the staircase of their bungalow, an unwilling listener to his parent's heated arguments.

“Anybody who speaks in a louder tone, it disturbs me, since childhood. My parents went through a lot of fights. We lived in a bungalow, so I have spent most of my childhood on the staircases, hearing them fight. I was always scared and on the edge,” the actor said.

Despite their privileged upbringing, Ranbir emphasised that his father instilled discipline and groundedness in him. He recalled instances of having his car taken away and a strict allowance during his studies abroad.

When questioned about his father's intentions, Ranbir described Rishi as a complex individual. “He was a short-tempered man, but a good man. He loved his family, work, food, and alcohol. He never shouted at us, never raised his hand at us, but just because around us his temperament was so volatile that it always scared me,” Ranbir explained.

However, he acknowledged the emotional distance from his father, stating, “My father wasn’t that expressive. I never understood or heard his point of view.”

A turning point arrived when Rishi was diagnosed with cancer. Witnessing his mother’s selfless care ignited a newfound perspective for Ranbir. “I saw the selfless service my mother was doing for him and that kind of love was something which I probably at that time couldn’t have imagined,” he shared.

Reflecting on their relationship, Ranbir attributed the distance between them to generational differences. “I think that generation of men are scared of vulnerability. He never even expressed his love to me,” he said. Rishi himself acknowledged this gap in their relationship in his biography, expressing regret for not being a closer friend to his son.