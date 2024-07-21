Ranbir Kapoor opens up about dating ‘two successful actresses’; says, ‘I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life’

Brace yourselves for a heartfelt and revealing conversation! Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear on entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s podcast and a glimpse into the episode promises a refreshingly honest look at his life.

The recently unveiled trailer portrays Ranbir in a candid conversation with Kamath, discussing a range of personal topics. One of the most anticipated aspects is his take on the complex relationship with his late father, Rishi Kapoor. “My father was a short-tempered man, but a very good man. I never saw the colour of his eyes. I was always like this (bends down with his head low). I never said ‘no’.”

The conversation delves into his past relationships, with Ranbir addressing the labels assigned to him after high-profile breakups. “I dated two very successful actresses, and that just became my identity, that he’s a Casanova. I was labelled a cheater for a very large part of my life. I still am,” he said.

The mention of actresses likely refers to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, both past romantic partners of Ranbir. Their public breakups and certain media appearances fuelled the rumours he now seeks to address.