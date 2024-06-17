Alia Bhatt shares the cutest click of daughter Raha holding Ranbir Kapoor's hand [SEE INSIDE]

Actress Alia Bhatt delighted her fans on Monday by sharing a heartwarming photo of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raha. Alia posted this touching, unseen moment a day after Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Alia, who has 84.7 million followers, shared a picture in which Ranbir is seen wearing a green long-sleeved T-shirt and white shorts. His look is completed with a crossbody bag, cap, and white sneakers.

In the photo, the Saawariya actor is holding his baby girl Raha's hand as they walk down a road at an undisclosed location. Raha looks absolutely adorable in a short yellow frock.

The photo, which was clicked from behind, received more than 100,000 likes in just 10 minutes. Along with the photo, Alia wrote, "No caption needed," followed by a yellow heart and flower emoji.

A fan commented: “This picture just won the internet today.” Another user said: “Lil Alia with papa Ranbir.”

