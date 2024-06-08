Karisma Kapoor shares a heartwarming family photo ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others

The Ambani family is well-known for their luxurious festivities and parties. To celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony, the Ambani family recently threw a cruise party. The crème de la crème of Bollywood, including Karisma and her family, attended the party.

Other celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many more attended the party. The visitors enjoyed a luxurious cruise experience complete with mouthwatering cuisine, live music, and stunning sea visuals. The celebration was the ideal balance of razzle-dazzle, glamour, and refinement.