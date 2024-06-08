Karisma Kapoor shares a heartwarming family photo ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others

Karisma Kapoor delighted her followers with a stunning photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and other celebrities during Anant Ambani's pre-wedding cruise party.
The image shared on Instagram featured Karisma, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kpaoor, Armaan Jain and his wife. In the snap, they were seen sitting on a ship. While Ranbir was looking dapper in a beach shirt, Alia donned a swimsuit. Karisma was seen wearing a black dress with white flowers on it. She captioned the photo. “Famiglia,” which translates to ‘family’ in Italian.
The picture quickly went viral with many users responding to it by posting heart emojis in the comment section. Many users also praised Alia and Ranbir in the comments.
The Ambani family is well-known for their luxurious festivities and parties. To celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony, the Ambani family recently threw a cruise party. The crème de la crème of Bollywood, including Karisma and her family, attended the party.
Other celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many more attended the party. The visitors enjoyed a luxurious cruise experience complete with mouthwatering cuisine, live music, and stunning sea visuals. The celebration was the ideal balance of razzle-dazzle, glamour, and refinement.