‘Soul sisters’ Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora strike a pose during a fun-filled night with Amrita and Karisma

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a cosy get-together at her Mumbai apartment on Friday night, bringing together her girl gang for an evening of laughter and bonding. Joining the actress were her sister Karisma Kapoor and close friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora.
Kareena took to Instagram to share glimpses of the intimate gathering, aptly captioning it, “Eternity and beyond... twinning forever... soul sisters.” The photos showcased the strong bond between the celebs, with Kareena and Malaika sporting matching white pyjamas, while Karisma and Amrita opted for chic black and grey outfits.
A photo captured a playful moment between Amrita and Karisma, with Amrita planting a kiss on her cheeks. Another picture featured Kareena and Malaika flaunting their coordinated white looks.
The post garnered much love from fans and fellow celebrities alike. A fan expressed their delight, commenting, “My favourites in one frame — Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora.” Actor Neha Dhupia chimed in on the photo featuring Karisma and Amrita, writing, “Pic 2 takes twinning to another level!”
This fun get-together comes shortly after Kareena and Karisma attended the second pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Europe. The extravagant celebrations, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, saw a star-studded guest list, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more. The week-long celebration in France and Italy featured glamorous soirees, culminating in a black-tie event in Cannes.