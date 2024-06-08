‘Soul sisters’ Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora strike a pose during a fun-filled night with Amrita and Karisma

This fun get-together comes shortly after Kareena and Karisma attended the second pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Europe. The extravagant celebrations, hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, saw a star-studded guest list, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more. The week-long celebration in France and Italy featured glamorous soirees, culminating in a black-tie event in Cannes.