Celebrating Genelia Deshmukh’s birthday: Her top 3 iconic characters

In the Tamil film Boys, Genelia played Harini, a character who stands out for her boldness and determination. Directed by S Shankar, the film revolves around a group of teenage boys and their experiences. Genelia's portrayal of Harini, the love interest of Munna, played by Siddharth, was refreshing and dynamic. The scene where Harini passionately supports Munna in his musical ambitions and defends their love against societal norms is particularly iconic. Her confident performance in Boys showcased her ability to take on challenging roles early in her career.