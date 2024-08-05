John Abraham praises Abhishek Banerjee's action skills in his upcoming film Vedaa

Actor John Abraham, known for his action-packed roles, has praised Abhishek Banerjee for his impressive debut in the action genre. Abhishek, typically recognized for his dramatic and comedic performances, is stepping into action for the first time as the lead antagonist in the highly anticipated film Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film is set to release on August 15.

John, who also stars in Vedaa, has expressed his admiration for Abhishek's performance and highlighted his surprising and skillful execution of action sequences, emphasizing that his portrayal will exceed expectations and leave audiences applauding.