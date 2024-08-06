It’s going to be a rushed trip: Madhuri Dixit on her USA tour

Actress Madhuri Dixit, who is set to embark on her US tour to meet her fans, has shared that the trip will be a very rushed one for her.

The actress, known for films such as Tezaab and Devdas, is completing 40 successful years of her career in the entertainment industry. As a return gift, she has decided to celebrate the special occasion with her fans in the US.

The actress said, “It’s going to be a rushed trip this time because I am doing all these meets and events back-to-back. I am looking forward to meeting my fans and also I have to set up my son who is studying in the US. So it is going to be a busy time for me. I won't be able to meet a lot of my friends but whoever I can, I will try to.”