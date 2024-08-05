Kareena, Sonali, Manish, Manisha wish Kajol happy 50th birthday

Kajol’s 50th birthday was celebrated with an outpouring of love and warm wishes from her friends and colleagues in the Bollywood industry. Notable personalities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra, and Manisha Koirala took to social media to extend their heartfelt messages.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a striking black-and-white photo of Kajol on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a touching birthday message that read: “Happy birthday to the loveliest @kajol.” Sonali Bendre also joined in the celebrations by posting a captivating image of Kajol on her Instagram stories with a note that said: “Wishing you so much love and best wishes always @kajol.”
Manish Malhotra, the renowned fashion designer, took a nostalgic approach by sharing a series of previously unseen photos of Kajol on Instagram. His post celebrated their long-standing friendship and professional collaborations. In one of the images, Kajol and Manish are seen twinning in black and striking a pose together. Manish’s heartfelt caption read: “My dearest @kajol, happy birthday... there is just no one like you. We have worked together and been friends since 1992 and you are the same: warm and wonderful. Lots and lots of love.” Kajol responded in the comments, expressing her gratitude: “And the same goes for you... love you so much... thank you thank you thank you.”
Actress Manisha Koirala also added to the birthday celebrations with her own message: “Birthday greetings dearest!!!! She is amazing @kajol.” The numerous warm wishes from her peers reflect the deep admiration and affection Kajol holds within the industry.
Fans also joined in to celebrate Kajol’s milestone, with one fan commenting: “Happy 50 @kajol my favourite actress.”
On occasion of Kajol's 50th birthday, check out some celebrated tracks from her classic films.
Kajol, who made her acting debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, gained widespread recognition with the romantic thriller Baazigar, directed by Abbas-Mustan, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty. Over the years, Kajol has built a remarkable career with a series of hit films, including Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale.
Recently, Kajol appeared in the anthology film Lust Stories 2, directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, and starred in the legal drama The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, directed by Suparn Verma. Her upcoming projects include Sarzameen, Do Patti, Maa, and Maharani - Queen of Queens.
On the personal front, Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn. The couple, who tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony, have two children together: a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug.