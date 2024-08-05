Kareena, Sonali, Manish, Manisha wish Kajol happy 50th birthday

Kajol’s 50th birthday was celebrated with an outpouring of love and warm wishes from her friends and colleagues in the Bollywood industry. Notable personalities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra, and Manisha Koirala took to social media to extend their heartfelt messages.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a striking black-and-white photo of Kajol on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a touching birthday message that read: “Happy birthday to the loveliest @kajol.” Sonali Bendre also joined in the celebrations by posting a captivating image of Kajol on her Instagram stories with a note that said: “Wishing you so much love and best wishes always @kajol.”

Manish Malhotra, the renowned fashion designer, took a nostalgic approach by sharing a series of previously unseen photos of Kajol on Instagram. His post celebrated their long-standing friendship and professional collaborations. In one of the images, Kajol and Manish are seen twinning in black and striking a pose together. Manish’s heartfelt caption read: “My dearest @kajol, happy birthday... there is just no one like you. We have worked together and been friends since 1992 and you are the same: warm and wonderful. Lots and lots of love.” Kajol responded in the comments, expressing her gratitude: “And the same goes for you... love you so much... thank you thank you thank you.”

Actress Manisha Koirala also added to the birthday celebrations with her own message: “Birthday greetings dearest!!!! She is amazing @kajol.” The numerous warm wishes from her peers reflect the deep admiration and affection Kajol holds within the industry.

Fans also joined in to celebrate Kajol’s milestone, with one fan commenting: “Happy 50 @kajol my favourite actress.”