Kritika Kamra transforms into a police officer in the upcoming series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

Actress Kritika Kamra is set to portray a police officer in the upcoming mystery crime drama series Gyaarah Gyaarah and she finds this new role particularly reassuring. After playing a victim in Hush Hush and a gangster in Bambai Meri Jaan, Kritika is excited about the opportunity to take on a more upright character.

Kritika expressed her enthusiasm, "I'm thrilled to join Gyaarah Gyaarah, especially after working on Bambai Meri Jaan. It's both surprising and reassuring to be cast as a principled police officer after my previous roles." She noted that her experiences in crime dramas have offered her unique perspectives and challenges.

She also shared her intrigue about the series, "Gyaarah Gyaarah is captivating because it spans three decades and intertwines a mysterious narrative." Kritika praised the direction of Umesh Bisht, stating that working with him has been a rewarding experience and that the series will captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and unexpected twists.