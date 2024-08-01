Gyaarah Gyaarah Team Interview: ‘Actors are cogs in the director's wheel’

Although he had already made his Hindi film debut with Sonali Cable in 2014, he started feeling that a certain perception had been built around him; that he is a TV personality. He wanted to change that image and work his way up to be an actor. “It is very difficult to break your stereotype. It was a difficult decision to leave the show,” he says. Looking back, he feels that hosting became too comfortable for him. On how films are wildly different from the complacent warmth of working in television shows, he says, “I wanted to act in films because there is always a risk involved in it. Every audition is like a new challenge. It is like that feeling you have in the stomach while bungee jumping. Nothing is monotonous. Every day I get to discover new facets of my own life while preparing for a character.” Dhairya had earlier essayed the role of an army man in Aditya Dhar’s URI: The Surgical Strike (2019) and finds it a big responsibility to wear the uniform on-screen. “There's a sense of pride when you put on a uniform; it changes your posture and body language,” he says. “I felt that in URI and even when playing the cop in Gyaarah Gyaarah. It's very easy to generalize a ‘man-in-uniform’, but they are humans after all.” His acting process involves understanding the vision of the director and the writers in order to serve the narrative better. “Ultimately, it’s a director’s medium; you are a cog in his wheel,” he says.

Director Umesh Bisht found himself in a fortunate position to receive all the creative freedom to explore the philosophical themes of time in the series. “I was lucky to work on a story which was already different from the usual crime thrillers. There is that whole element of time which made it so unique,” he says. “So, when we developed the screenplay, there was this challenge of blending mysticism and mystery to create a universe, which is familiar and yet different.” He credits his producers, Karan Johar (Dharmatic Entertainment) and Guneet Monga (Sikhya Entertainment), for believing in him. “A creative person needs a little protection. We don’t understand business affairs as much. And if someone starts giving gyaan and meddling in our affairs, it becomes a little difficult,” says the filmmaker, who earlier directed the 2021 comedy-drama, Pagglait.