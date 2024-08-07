John Abraham meets Manu Bhaker, says the double bronze medallist has made the nation proud

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently met Olympic champion and double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker. He was all praise for the shooter and said that Manu had made the nation proud.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John shared a picture with Manu and captioned it, “Had the pleasure of meeting Manu Bhaker and her lovely family. She has made India proud!! Respect,” In the image, John and Manu are seen posing with the medals.

Manu scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win medals in the Paris Olympics and the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the games. The shooter, who dominated in the opening rounds, made her way into the 25m women’s Pistol shooting event. She finished third in the Women’s 10M Air Pistol Individual event before teaming up with Sarabjot Singh for the Mixed Team event. She went on to become the first Indian to win a shooting medal at the team event.