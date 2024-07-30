Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker creates history, becomes the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at single Olympic games

Fans and well-wishers alike hailed her as a true inspiration, with many pointing out her unwavering focus and determination. A user wrote, “Manu Bhaker becomes the first Indian woman to win 2 medals at the Olympics. This stree has created history.” Another said, “Hand in pocket. Eyes locked. Shoulder relaxed. Heart pounding. High expectations. And they delivered!!!!!!!! Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Historic.”

Bhaker’s journey from a promising talent to a two-time Olympic medallist is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Her success has not only brought immense pride to the nation but has also ignited a wave of enthusiasm for shooting sports in India.