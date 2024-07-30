Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker creates history, becomes the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at single Olympic games

In a historic feat, Manu Bhaker etched her name into India’s sporting annals by clinching her second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Partnering with Sarabjot Singh, she secured victory in the 10m pistol mixed team event, defeating South Korea in a thrilling final.
This achievement marks a significant milestone as Bhaker becomes the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games. Her initial bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event had already made headlines, breaking a 12-year medal drought for Indian shooting.
With her second medal, Bhaker joins the elite company of PV Sindhu who has won two medals in the Olympics. Sindhu clinched a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating China’s He Bingjiao, adding to her silver from the Rio Olympics where she was defeated by Carolina Marin in the final.
Social media erupted in celebration as news of Bhaker’s double triumph spread. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating the young shooter.
Fans and well-wishers alike hailed her as a true inspiration, with many pointing out her unwavering focus and determination. A user wrote, “Manu Bhaker becomes the first Indian woman to win 2 medals at the Olympics. This stree has created history.” Another said, “Hand in pocket. Eyes locked. Shoulder relaxed. Heart pounding. High expectations. And they delivered!!!!!!!! Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Historic.”
Bhaker’s journey from a promising talent to a two-time Olympic medallist is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Her success has not only brought immense pride to the nation but has also ignited a wave of enthusiasm for shooting sports in India.
Bollywood cheers Manu Bhaker on opening India's medal tally