Manu Bhaker clinches first medal for India at Paris Olympics 2024, wins bronze in women’s 10m air pistol

Manu Bhaker etched her name in Indian sporting history by clinching a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics. Her triumph marked the end of a 12-year drought for India in Olympic shooting, and she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in the sport.

The journey from despair to glory was a remarkable one for Bhaker. The Tokyo Olympics had been a traumatic experience, with a pistol malfunction shattering her dreams. However, she emerged from the ashes with renewed determination.

Qualifying for the final with a strong performance, Bhaker displayed nerves of steel in the high-pressure showdown. A nail-biting finish saw her narrowly miss out on silver, but the bronze medal was a testament to her resilience and skill. South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin claimed gold, setting a new Olympic record.

President of India Droupadi Murmu took to her X account to congratulate the athlete. She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future."