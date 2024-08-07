‘Thangalaan’ star Vikram meets Rishabh Shetty; Kantara actor calls him an inspiration

With just a few days to go for the release of Pa Ranjith's much-awaited outing Thangalaan, the film's promotions have begun in full swing. Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the lead in the film, set in the pre-independence era, was recently in Bengaluru, and took some time out to meet Kantara star Rishabh Shetty.

The latter dropped a series of pictures with Vikram on his social media handle, and said that he was his biggest inspiration. He added that it had taken him more than two decades to meet the idol of his dreams.

Rishabh shared his excitement with the note, “In my journey in becoming an actor, #Vikram Sir has always been my inspiration. After 24 long years of waiting, meeting my idol today makes me feel like the luckiest person on Earth. Thank you for inspiring actors like me, and wishing you all the best for #Thangalaan. Love you, @Chiyaan #DreamComeTrue (sic).”

Replying to Rishabh, Vikram wrote, “Deeply moved by your heartfelt message dear Rishab. Was a fascinating evening vibing over cinema & our incredibly entwined journeys. I wish we had met 24 years ago already (sic).”