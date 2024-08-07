Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan to lead special session on ‘Chandu Champion’ at IFFM 2024

Kartik Aaryan is set to return to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2024, this time accompanied by director Kabir Khan. The duo will participate in a special Fan Interactive Session on August 17 to celebrate their summer release, Chandu Champion.
Released in June 2024, Chandu Champion is a biopic that tells the inspiring story of Padmashri Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The film chronicles Petkar’s journey from being a soldier injured in the 1965 Indo-Pak war to becoming a national hero by winning India’s first Paralympic gold in 1972. Kartik’s portrayal of Petkar has been widely praised, marking a significant milestone in his career. The film has resonated with audiences around the world, praised for its emotional depth, compelling narrative, and powerful storytelling.
During the session, Kartik and Kabir will discuss the making of Chandu Champion, sharing insights into the challenges they faced and the dedication required to bring this remarkable story to the screen. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn about Kartik’s intense preparation for the role, which demanded a significant physical and emotional transformation.
This appearance marks Kartik Aaryan’s second visit to IFFM, following his recognition in 2023 as the Rising Global Indian Superstar of Indian Cinema. His return to the festival highlights his growing influence and success within the industry.