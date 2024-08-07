Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan to lead special session on ‘Chandu Champion’ at IFFM 2024

During the session, Kartik and Kabir will discuss the making of Chandu Champion, sharing insights into the challenges they faced and the dedication required to bring this remarkable story to the screen. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn about Kartik’s intense preparation for the role, which demanded a significant physical and emotional transformation.

This appearance marks Kartik Aaryan’s second visit to IFFM, following his recognition in 2023 as the Rising Global Indian Superstar of Indian Cinema. His return to the festival highlights his growing influence and success within the industry.