Don’t miss out! Indulge talks to Sunny Leone about films, life, family, and more!

Sunny Leone needs no introduction. Born and brought up in Canada, she has now made India her home, raising her family here.

As she tells Indulge in an exclusive conversation, “I went from thinking ‘I was going to go back and forth’ (America to India) to 'I never want to leave India.' I love it here, I'm raising my family here, and it's great!”

Sunny is known for setting screens on fire with her performances. A versatile actor, she has not shied away from foraying into the small screen either.

We have an exclusive for you! Here's what you can expect...