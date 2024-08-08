Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged; Nagarjuna shares pics from the intimate ceremony

Popular Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially engaged. The joyous news was shared by Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna through a heartwarming post on X.

The veteran actor took to the social media platform to share the happy news, along with beautiful pictures from the intimate ceremony. Sobhita looked ethereal in a peach silk sari, complemented by traditional gold jewellery and delicate floral accents. Chaitanya, by her side, exuded an air of regal charm in his pristine white ensemble.