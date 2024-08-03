4 times Sobhita Dhulipala won the fashion game

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has not only won hearts with her fabulous roles but also with her choice of fashion. After the conclusion of a leading fashion week where she turned showstopper for a leading designer, here's a countdown of four times where she aced the fashion game with her choices.
This Amit Aggarwal piece with a blush pink and metallic hue correctly is a reminiscence of pearls. The micro-pleats which cascade onto the ground adds a drama to this sculpted gown. Her make-up which was minimal but accentuated the look was a mix of eyeshadow, kajal, blush, and lipstick. It put the outfit under spotlight making heads turn.
This oversized Geisha and Samurai-inspired outfit is an artistic wonder. The long jacket with vivid prints that are a combination of florals and abstracts in red, blue and black is quite a statement maker. The silhouette with its intricate designs make this a powerful statement. This gender-fluid piece is a crafted by Anvita Sharma from Two Point Two.
If radiance had a name, it would be Sobhita in this elegant and classy gown by designer Abhishek Sharma. This Amphitrite-esque gown in light blue and black adds charms akin to mysticism. The transparent and netted details adds a certain level of drama to the outfit which makes it perfect to be brought under the spotlight.
Looking like a true fashionista, Sobhita wears a sheer vibrant blouse with sleeves that add volume to the silhouette, and pairs it with a sleek, black wrap skirt. the entire ensemble from luxury women's wear Reik is completed with minimal make-up, a relaxed hairstyle and a statement choker. It is interesting to note how she styles indo-western fashion in her outfit and brings out the charm through her confidence.