Couturier Amit Aggarwal’s Antevorta explores fundamental concepts of time through five distinct identities

A

For the Gen-Z, fashion is more than just clothing — it’s a powerful form of self-expression and a cultural statement. They are incredibly conscious of sustainability and ethics, demanding transparency and accountability from brands. They value individuality and authenticity, gravitating towards brands that align with their personal values and beliefs. The digital fluency has made them more informed and discerning as consumers. They are not just passive recipients of trends but active participants in shaping them too, often blending vintage finds with modern streetwear or high fashion pieces.