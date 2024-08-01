I must have been a South Indian in my previous life: Sanjay Garg

Does this collection reflect your brand’s commitment to reviving traditional Indian textiles like chanderi, mashru, and Banarasi?

Raw Mango is not about the revival of textiles, as much as imagining textile futures. With this collection, we wanted to explore what a handwoven knit might look like and were able to create that technically through skill and technique. Innovation in textiles remains at the heart of our garment collections.

What drew you to exploring new motifs in chikankari embroidery, and how do you see this traditional craft evolving in contemporary fashion?

Typically, chikankari is focused on florals; there is limited innovation in terms of motifs. We tried to bring in cross-cultural references across crafts with this collection. While also innovating and trying to do something new in terms of motif, we also wanted to go back to the root of the craft. As a result, whether you call them angels, farishtas, paris, or winged messengers of God, farishta is a common motif shared among cultures, across continents, and religions. From Chintz and kalamkari (within the Indian context) to biblical iconography, we spotted them in multiple contexts. In our view, a craft remains a craft if it evolves with the culture, while also staying true to its roots, and essence.