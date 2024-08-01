Handloom Day Special: Raw Mango weaves a starry tapestry to celebrate 15 years of couture

zSanjay Garg founded Raw Mango in 2008; a passionate designer dedicated to preserving traditional Indian techniques, his vision was to create handmade, handwoven textiles that blended modern sensibilities with ancient Indian aesthetics.

The brand's debut the same year, a handwoven textile collection called Mogra featured intricate embroidery and natural dyes, setting the tone for the brand's design philosophy.

With each collection, Raw Mango pushed the boundaries of Indian fashion, experimenting with new techniques and motifs while staying true to its roots. Their latest collection, Children of the Night is no exception.