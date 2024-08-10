Arjun Rampal’s X account gets hacked

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has recently been targeted by a cyber attack. On Saturday, he shared on Instagram that his X social media account had been compromised. He posted, “Not good news, my X account has been hacked. Please avoid responding to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked.” He warned his followers to be wary of any suspicious content from his account. Rampal’s team is actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

In other news, Arjun, who recently appeared in the sports action film Crakk with Vidyut Jammwal, has begun work on a new, untitled project directed by Aditya Dhar, known for Uri: The Surgical Strike. This film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, with details about the plot still under wraps.

Arjun Rampal is also set to star in the period war drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which portrays the 1818 battle where 800 Maharashtrian Dalits defeated a force of 28,000 led by the Peshwas. In this film, Arjun will play Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, an Indian soldier of the Mahar Regiment. Directed and produced by Ramesh Thete under Ramesh Thete Films, the film also features Digangana Suryavanshi.

Additionally, Arjun Rampal will appear in the second season of the Telugu original OTT series Rana Naidu, which stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati. The series, focusing on the on-screen relationship between a father and son, will be available soon on Netflix.