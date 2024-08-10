Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupati pose with Neeraj Chopra; Abhishek Bachchan hugs the athlete 

Bollywood stars Lara Dutta and Abhishek Bachchan joined the nation in celebrating Neeraj Chopra’s historic silver medal win at the Paris Olympics. Lara attended an event honouring the Indian javelin thrower. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of the event, including a video of Neeraj addressing the audience. The Olympian’s infectious enthusiasm and pride in representing India were palpable as he showcased his silver medal to thunderous applause.
The actress also posted a picture of herself and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi posing with the champion, as well as a heartwarming image of their daughter Saira with Neeraj. Lara expressed her admiration for the athlete, acknowledging both Neeraj and Arshad Nadeem's exceptional performances.
A video shared by paparazzi captured the heartwarming moment between Abhishek and Neeraj at the Olympic venue. The two shared a warm embrace and engaged in a brief conversation, reflecting the camaraderie and support within the sports and entertainment fraternity.
Neeraj's journey to the silver medal was a rollercoaster of emotions. Despite a strong second attempt that placed him in contention for gold, four consecutive fouls proved to be a setback. Nevertheless, his achievement of becoming the second Indian to win multiple individual Olympic medals is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication.