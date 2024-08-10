Aman Sehrawat secures India’s first wrestling medal at Paris Olympics, wins bronze in men’s freestyle 57 kg category

Aman Sehrawat clinched India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics, securing a bronze in the men’s freestyle 57kg category. The 21-year-old grappler showcased exceptional prowess, overcoming challenges to emerge victorious.
Sehrawat’s journey to the podium was marked by impressive wins in the early rounds, showcasing his dominance on the mat. However, a tough defeat in the semifinals to top-seed Rei Higuchi of Japan set the stage for a bronze medal showdown against Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz.
In a closely contested match, Sehrawat displayed remarkable resilience, coming from behind to secure a decisive 13-5 victory. A mid-match injury to Toi Cruz tilted the balance in favour of the Indian wrestler, who capitalised on the opportunity to extend his lead and ultimately clinch the bronze.
Sehrawat’s achievement was a historic milestone, as he became the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal. His medal joins the impressive tally of Indian wrestlers who have brought glory to the nation on the global stage.
India’s medal hopes at the Paris Olympics are not over yet. Reetika Hooda, the sole remaining Indian contender, is set to compete in the women's freestyle 76kg event.
Additionally, the fate of Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the women's 50kg category due to weight issues, hangs in the balance as the Court of Arbitration for Sport considers her appeal. In a last-ditch effort to salvage her Olympic dream, Phogat filed an appeal with the CAS. Fortunately, the appeal was accepted, and a hearing is scheduled to take place before the Olympics conclude.