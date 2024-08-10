Aman Sehrawat secures India’s first wrestling medal at Paris Olympics, wins bronze in men’s freestyle 57 kg category

Aman Sehrawat clinched India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics, securing a bronze in the men’s freestyle 57kg category. The 21-year-old grappler showcased exceptional prowess, overcoming challenges to emerge victorious.

Sehrawat’s journey to the podium was marked by impressive wins in the early rounds, showcasing his dominance on the mat. However, a tough defeat in the semifinals to top-seed Rei Higuchi of Japan set the stage for a bronze medal showdown against Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz.

In a closely contested match, Sehrawat displayed remarkable resilience, coming from behind to secure a decisive 13-5 victory. A mid-match injury to Toi Cruz tilted the balance in favour of the Indian wrestler, who capitalised on the opportunity to extend his lead and ultimately clinch the bronze.