Neeraj Chopra secures silver in men’s javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024

In a dramatic turn of events, India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics. While the achievement is undeniably remarkable, the spotlight was stolen by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who clinched the gold with a new Olympic record-breaking throw.

Nadeem’s historic throw of 92.97 meters was a watershed moment, overshadowing even Chopra’s commendable effort of 89.45 meters. It was a poignant reversal of fortunes from the previous Olympics, where the roles were reversed. The bronze was clinched by Grenada's Anderson Peters with a throw of 88.54 meters.