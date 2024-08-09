Neeraj Chopra secures silver in men’s javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024

In a dramatic turn of events, India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics. While the achievement is undeniably remarkable, the spotlight was stolen by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who clinched the gold with a new Olympic record-breaking throw.
Nadeem’s historic throw of 92.97 meters was a watershed moment, overshadowing even Chopra’s commendable effort of 89.45 meters. It was a poignant reversal of fortunes from the previous Olympics, where the roles were reversed. The bronze was clinched by Grenada's Anderson Peters with a throw of 88.54 meters.
Chopra, the reigning world and Asian Games champion had qualified for the final with a dominant display. However, in the final, he managed only one legal throw, a testament to the immense pressure and the unpredictable nature of the sport. Despite the disappointment, his silver medal adds another feather to his cap, making him the second Indian to win multiple individual Olympic medals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a heartfelt message, lauded Chopra’s unwavering spirit and his contribution to the nation’s sporting pride.
The road to Paris was fraught with challenges for Chopra, including persistent injuries. Despite these hurdles, he managed to secure a podium finish. However, the unexpected brilliance of Nadeem has provided a stark reminder of the razor-thin margins that separate champions from also-rans.