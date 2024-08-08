Vinesh Phogat announces retirement a day after Olympics disqualification, says, ‘Wrestling won the match against me’

Tears turned to a shocking retirement announcement for Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat. Just a heartbeat away from Olympic gold, Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling event in Paris after exceeding the weight limit by a mere 100 grams during the morning weigh-in.
The heartbreaking news resonated across India, with Phogat taking to social media to express her devastation. “Wrestling won the match against me, I lost...my courage is all broken, I don't have any more strength now,” she wrote, marking the end of her illustrious wrestling career that spanned from 2001 to 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered words of support and urged Phogat to chase her Olympic dream at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. However, the 29-year-old wrestler appears to have reached her breaking point.
According to reports,Phogat, determined to salvage her Olympic dream, protested at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), demanding a joint-silver medal alongside the eventual bronze medallist.
CAS, with a dedicated division resolving disputes during the Games, will hear the case on Thursday morning. Phogat, devastated by the missed opportunity, hopes for a silver medal alongside Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman Lopez, who replaced her in the final. American wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt ultimately secured the gold with a 3-0 victory.
While the CAS decision remains to be seen, Phogat’s wrestling journey has come to a close. India mourns the loss of a potential gold medal while acknowledging the immense contribution of this iconic athlete.