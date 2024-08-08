Vinesh Phogat announces retirement a day after Olympics disqualification, says, ‘Wrestling won the match against me’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered words of support and urged Phogat to chase her Olympic dream at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. However, the 29-year-old wrestler appears to have reached her breaking point.

According to reports,Phogat, determined to salvage her Olympic dream, protested at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), demanding a joint-silver medal alongside the eventual bronze medallist.

CAS, with a dedicated division resolving disputes during the Games, will hear the case on Thursday morning. Phogat, devastated by the missed opportunity, hopes for a silver medal alongside Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman Lopez, who replaced her in the final. American wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt ultimately secured the gold with a 3-0 victory.

While the CAS decision remains to be seen, Phogat’s wrestling journey has come to a close. India mourns the loss of a potential gold medal while acknowledging the immense contribution of this iconic athlete.