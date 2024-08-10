On daughter's birthday, Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt message for his 'princess'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming movie Ghudchadi, on Saturday shared a heartwarming wish for his elder daughter Trishala Dutt on her birthday.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture from Trishala's childhood in which he can be seen sitting with his daughter in his lap.

He wrote in the caption, "On your special day my princess, I am reminded of how blessed I am to be your father. Your love lights up my world in ways I can't express. Happy Birthday @trishaladutt Always proud of you."