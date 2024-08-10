Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya pose with their families in new pics from their engagement ceremony

In a heartwarming and intimate ceremony, actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8. The couple marked the beginning of their new journey together in the presence of close family members. Now, fresh images from the ceremony have emerged on social media, offering a glimpse into the joyous occasion.

The newly released pictures, shared widely on X by a fan page, reveal the couple’s happiness as they stand surrounded by their loved ones. Among those present were Chaitanya’s mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, his father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, and his stepmother, actress Amala Akkineni. Also seen in the photos is Chaitanya’s brother, actor Akhil Akkineni, who joined the family in celebrating the couple's union.

One of the standout images that has delighted fans features Sobhita and Chaitanya posing with her parents, all smiles and radiating joy. Another photograph shows the couple alongside Nagarjuna, Amala, and Akhil, a family portrait that beautifully captures the blending of two families. The warmth and love shared among them are palpable, making these moments even more special.