Shah Rukh Khan honoured with the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera at Locarno Film Festival

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera award at the Locarno Film Festival, solidifying his status as a global icon. The actor, known for his charismatic screen presence and philanthropic endeavours, delivered a captivating speech that left the audience in splits.

Dressed in an elegant black ensemble, Shah Rukh exuded his signature charm as he accepted the award. His witty remarks and humour were met with thunderous applause, reflecting the warm reception he received from the festival attendees.

As the artiste accepted the award, he said, “This is very heavy” keeping it aside. He added, “I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen in this really pretty, very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno. So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being home in India. So thank you so much for having me here. It's been a wonderful last two evenings.”

The Locarno Film Festival paid tribute to Shah Rukh’s illustrious career by screening his iconic film, Devdas. The film, a poignant exploration of love, loss, and societal pressures, showcased the actor's versatility and acting prowess.

The award comes at a pivotal moment in Shah Rukh Khan's career, following the unprecedented success of his 2023 releases, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The actor is set to embark on a new project titled King, which is rumoured to feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, in a significant role.