Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish and more to grace the Paris Olympics closing ceremony: Reports

The Paris Olympics 2024 is drawing to a close with the highly anticipated closing ceremony set to take place on August 12. The event promises to be a spectacular affair, featuring a star-studded lineup of performers and a grand handover to the next Olympic host city, Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise, the action movie icon, has been a regular fixture at the Olympics, cheering on athletes from the stands. This year, he is set to take his involvement to a whole new level by making a dramatic entrance at the closing ceremony. According to reports, Cruise will be rappelling into the Stade de France before skydiving from a plane, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the event.

Music sensation Billie Eilish will also grace the stage with her powerful vocals. Her performance is seen as a symbolic passing of the torch to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Olympics. The city’s influence is evident in Eilish's music, as showcased in her concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Joining the star-studded lineup is rapper Snoop Dogg, who has become a beloved figure during the Olympics thanks to his entertaining commentary and genuine enthusiasm for the athletes. His presence will undoubtedly add an extra dose of energy and excitement to the closing ceremony.