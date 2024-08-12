Ananya Panday lifts 120 kg in gym, gives fitness goals
Actress Ananya Panday gave some major fitness goals to her fans by sharing a video of herself working out in the gym and lifting 120 kgs of weight.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya, who has 25.2 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a video from the gym, wherein we can see her pulling 80 kgs of weight effortlessly. She is wearing a beige top and black shorts.
The video is captioned, “80 kg deadlift on a Sunday morning feeeeling,” followed by a sun emoji.
Ananya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana. She started her acting career in 2019 by essaying the role of Shreya in the teen film Student of the Year 2. She was last scene essaying the character of Ahana in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
She next has CTRL, a thriller film written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, the film stars Ananya and Vihaan Samat. The actress also has Shankara and web series Call Me Bae in the pipeline.